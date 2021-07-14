UBS Group AG Purchases 9,423 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 330.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.