UBS Group AG Sells 3,921 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of CTS worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CTS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.