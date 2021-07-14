UBS Group AG Takes Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

