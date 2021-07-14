UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of UDHCF remained flat at $$14.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25. UDG Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

