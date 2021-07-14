UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

