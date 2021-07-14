Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Tops $0.0526 on Major Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $1,794.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

