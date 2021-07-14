Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:UAV opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.41.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

