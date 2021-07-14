uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in uniQure by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 41,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,700 shares of company stock worth $804,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

