United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Cut to $342.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URI. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $149.64 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.