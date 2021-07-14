United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $41.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

NYSE USM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.93. 3,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 447.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

