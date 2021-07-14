Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

UPST stock opened at $119.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.33. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

