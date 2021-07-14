Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.
UPST stock opened at $119.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.33. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
