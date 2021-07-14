UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 11,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UWMC stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

