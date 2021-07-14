VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EGY opened at $3.11 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.