Valobit (VBIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.54 Million

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Valobit has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valobit has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $28,114.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00151385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.74 or 1.00130697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00954171 BTC.

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,184,417 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

