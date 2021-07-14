VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58.

