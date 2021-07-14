VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $263.83

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $263.83 and last traded at $263.18, with a volume of 51746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000.

