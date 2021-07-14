Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Trimmed by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

