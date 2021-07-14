Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $236.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $163.22 and a 12-month high of $239.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.