Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

