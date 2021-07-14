Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 9,531 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ZM opened at $378.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.87.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.
