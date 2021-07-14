Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 9,531 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $378.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

