Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Sells $1,070,800.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. 320,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

