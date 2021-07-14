Veritable L.P. Acquires 610 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

