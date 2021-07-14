Veritable L.P. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $117.42 and a 12-month high of $253.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

