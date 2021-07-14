Veritable L.P. Has $5.02 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

