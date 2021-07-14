Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $102.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

