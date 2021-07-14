Veritable L.P. Sells 2,269 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

VIG stock opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $118.29 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

