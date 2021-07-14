Veritable L.P. Sells 757 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.70.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $514.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.14 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

