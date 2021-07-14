Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Shares Down 1.2%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $137.72 and last traded at $137.72. 70 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

