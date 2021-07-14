Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

EPA:DG opened at €91.41 ($107.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €93.44. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

