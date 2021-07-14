Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,351 shares of company stock worth $4,167,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VIR opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
