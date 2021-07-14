Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,945,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 190,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,506. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.