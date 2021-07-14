Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $606,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Barings BDC worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 165,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.