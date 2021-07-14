Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $733.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

