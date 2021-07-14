Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MBT stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

