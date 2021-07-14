Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,374 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Capital Southwest worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $558.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

