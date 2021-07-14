Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,487 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 2,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

