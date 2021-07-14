Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of VTRU stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $368.96 million and a P/E ratio of 30.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

