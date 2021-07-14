Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Update

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTTV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,606,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
