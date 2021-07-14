Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Update

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTTV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,606,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

