Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. 15,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,540. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

