Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.98. 406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $106.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.