Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.61. 31,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,971. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $118.29 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.