Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of HD traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,294. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.13.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

