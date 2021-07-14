Voestalpine AG Announces Annual Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

VLPNY stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price target on shares of Voestalpine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

