Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given a $8.56 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) received a $8.56 price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.
VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.
Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
