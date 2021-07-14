Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given a $8.56 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) received a $8.56 price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

