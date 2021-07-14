Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €280.00 by Warburg Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €280.00 ($329.41) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €215.25 ($253.24) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €219.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

