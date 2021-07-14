Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF remained flat at $$68.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

