Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

VOYA stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,850. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

