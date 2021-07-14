WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $29.58 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.