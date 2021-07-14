Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,647 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

