Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMCU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

